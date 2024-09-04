Taoiseach visiting areas of Ukraine bombed by Russia

The Taoiseach is visiting areas of Ukraine, that have been bombed by Russia, this morning.

Simon Harris will also meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, arrived in Ukraine by overnight train from Southeastern Poland this morning.

He has already visited the town of Borodyanka, an area north of Kyiv.

Borodyanka was hit badly by Russian bombing early on in the war, with dozens of people being killed.

Eight multi-story residential buildings in the town still lie in ruins.

The Taoiseach’s visit takes place after yesterday’s Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which killed over 50 people.