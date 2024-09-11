Government told poor tourist season must be considered in next month’s budget

More than half of businesses had fewer customers this summer compared to the same period last year.

The Fáilte Ireland Tourism Barometer found the sector reported a disappointing summer with visitor numbers down in all markets.

The food and drink sector struggled the most, with 68 per cent receiving fewer customers.

Eoghan O’Meara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, says next month’s Budget needs to consider the industry………..

Catherine Flanagan, CEO of the Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions, says domestic tourism was not as strong as was hoped………….

You can access the full document here – failte-ireland-tourism-barometer-summer-2024