Hugh Rua Gallagher previews this weekend’s Brian McCormick Area Finals

Teams in the Donegal Junior League are back up and running and while the league itself has yet to begin there has been no shortage of action in the Voodoo Cup and Brian McCormick Cup.

This weekend sees three area finals in the Brian McCormick Cup.

Former Gweedore Celtic manager and player Hugh Rua Gallagher, who has been involved in the game both on and off the field for many years, has been speaking to Chris Ashmore about the season ahead and feels that teams are glad to see the Brian McCormick Cup back to its old format…