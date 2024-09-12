Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lighting issues at the LUH helipad forcing Rescue 118 to land land at an alternative site

Health and safety concerns have resulted in the Rescue 118 helicopter being forced to land more than three kilometres away from Letterkenny University Hospital.

Due to lighting issues in the vicinity of the helipad, the Irish Coast Guard currently has to land at Letterkenny Airfield from where the casualty is transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

It came to light after a woman was air lifted from Errigal Mountain in recent days and landed at Letterkenny Airfield instead of at the hospital’s helipad.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the issue is expected to be resolved in the coming days:

 

