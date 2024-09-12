Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No McKenna Cup and possible new rules will make for interesting league – O'Rourke

Malachy O’Rourke. Photo Tyrone GAA.

New Tyrone senior football manager Malachy O’Rourke will remain with Derry side Glen as they look to defend their county, provincial and All Ireland titles this year.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman has confirmed that long-time deputies Ryan Porter and Leo McBride will be part of his backroom team.

He was handed a three-year term this week to succeed Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

The new Red Hands boss has firmed up that he will be sticking with his club duties this campaign.

O’Rourke has been working with Jim Gavin and Michael Murphy in finding new rules that will enhance the game.

If rules are implemented after the trial process at the inter provincials, O’Rourke says it will make for an interesting league with no pre-season competition.

