Pre-budget submission says housing shortages threaten the future of the Gaeltacht

Finance Minister Jack Chambers is being asked to provide financial support in the forthcoming Budget to allow Údarás na Gaeltachta and other agencies support the provision of housing for Irish speakers in Gaeltacht areas.

A submission from the Gaeltacht based organisation BÁNÚ  says it is very difficult for Irish speakers to find suitable housing. Very few houses are available for long term renting, the statement says, and young local people are being priced out of the market for houses that are for sale.

Dónall Ó Cnáimhsi  is Irish language Planning officer for Gaoth Dobhair and the lower Rosses.

He says the housing crisis is threatening the future of Gaeltacht areas………

