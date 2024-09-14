First win for Institute, Limavady held, and big victory for Strabane Athletic

Institute notched up their first victory of the Irish League Championship after seven games in dramatic fashion. They fell behind to a Nathan Sherry goal early on but drew level through Padraig Lynch on 85 minutes and then Shane Boyle got the winner in the 93rd minute.

This result lifts them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Limavady stay third after a scoreless drew with Newington.

Meanwhile, Strabane Athletic notched up an impressive 4-1 win over Ballymoney as last year’s top two met in the match of the day in the Ballymena & Provincial Football League at the Melvin Arena.

Declan Sharkey got two goals for the Tyrone team with Niall McGinley and Simon McGlynn also on the scoresheet.