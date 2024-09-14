Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

First win for Institute, Limavady held, and big victory for Strabane Athletic

Institute notched up their first victory of the Irish League Championship after seven games in dramatic fashion. They fell  behind to a Nathan Sherry goal early on but drew level through Padraig Lynch on 85 minutes and then Shane Boyle got the winner in the 93rd minute.

This result lifts them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Limavady stay third after a scoreless drew with Newington.

Meanwhile, Strabane Athletic notched up an impressive 4-1 win over Ballymoney as last year’s top two met in the match of the day in the Ballymena & Provincial Football League at the Melvin Arena.

Declan Sharkey got two goals for the Tyrone team with Niall McGinley and Simon McGlynn also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
News, Audio, Top Stories

€3 billion boost to infrastructure in upcoming Budget

14 September 2024
Rossgier power
News, Top Stories

Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

14 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

UK Government won’t fund redevelopment of Casement Park before the 2028 Euros

14 September 2024
Ryanair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair CEO criticises Dublin Airport passenger cap

14 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
News, Audio, Top Stories

€3 billion boost to infrastructure in upcoming Budget

14 September 2024
Rossgier power
News, Top Stories

Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

14 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

UK Government won’t fund redevelopment of Casement Park before the 2028 Euros

14 September 2024
Ryanair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair CEO criticises Dublin Airport passenger cap

14 September 2024
doras logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must give supports to asylum seekers charged for accommodation – Doras

14 September 2024
Nikki Bradley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator says delays in providing transport for people with disabilities are unacceptable

14 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube