Five Donegal schools to offer drama, film, and theatre studies at Leaving Certificate level

Minister for Education Norma Foley has today announced that five schools in Donegal will participate in the inaugural phase of Drama, Film, and Theatre Studies as a Leaving Certificate subject.

Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, St. Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs, Carndonagh Community School, and Coláiste Chomcille in Ballyshannon are among the 57 post-primary schools nationwide that will offer the subject for the Leaving Certificate cycle beginning in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Furthermore, 43 schools have been selected to pilot Leaving Certificate Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

