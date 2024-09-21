Brendan Devenney & Niall O’Donnell react to St. Eunan’s win over Naomh Conaill

St. Eunan’s have progressed into the last 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship after defeating Naomh Conaill in their quarter final clash this evening.

It took an injury time winner for Eoin McGeehan to give Barry Meehan’s men the win and knock out the defending champions on a score-line of 0-10 to 0-09.

St. Eunan’s coach Brendan Devenney spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after the game…

St. Eunan’s’ Niall O’Donnell also spoke to Diarmuid Doherty at full time and said his side “just wanted to throw the kitchen sink at it”…

Dungloe defeated Glenswilly in today’s other quarter final.