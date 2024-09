Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have won their second gold medal of the World Championships in Zurich.

They successfully defended their road race title this afternoon, following on from time trial gold at the weekend.

The duo took control of the race at the start of fourth and last lap to win by 1 minute 23 seconds.

There was further success for Ireland in that road race, with Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal taking bronze.