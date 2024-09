Not one single room in the new National Children’s Hospital is fully finished.

The Oireachtas Health Committee heard 94 per cent of the building is now complete but there are snagging issues in the 3 thousand rooms.

A new completion date of June 2025 has now been set but even that’s in doubt as the project is besieged with rows over delays and payments.

CEO of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, David Gunning, is accusing contractors BAM of holding them to ransom……………