Donegal schools struggling with dental care access


Due to limited resources, the HSE Dental Service is only able to treat children in 6th class.

Children are eligible for oral healthcare up to the eve of their 16th birthday.

However, a statement from the HSE outlines how Donegal has been negatively impacted by the national dentist shortage.

In the past, the service was targeted to those in 1st, 4th, and 6th class as a school-linked service.

Falcarragh Dental Clinic, like all Donegal clinics, has a limited school dental service, with children in 6th class being prioritized.

Therefore, all children outside of 6th class are advised that if any further dental care is required, it must be accessed from other dental practitioners in the community.

Finally, they outlined that while Donegal Dental Services are fully committed to providing oral healthcare to all eligible patients, it must be done in a way that those with the greatest need are supported within the overall expenditure allocation.

