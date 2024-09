Sports clubs in Donegal are to benefit from over €13 million in funding.

It’s part of a €250 million Sports Capital and Equipment Programme and Community Sport Facilities Fund for clubs across the country.

80 clubs in Donegal are to benefit from the funding including Dunfanaghy Golf Club, Letterkenny Rovers FC and Red Hughes GAA Club.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport, Thomas Byrne, says it will be transformative for the clubs: