€50m wastewater project nears completion in Donegal

A €50 million wastewater project to benefit Ramelton, Milford, and Rathmullan is nearing completion.

The project aims to put an end to raw sewage discharges into the Leannan Estuary, Lough Swilly, and Maggie’s Burn.

The construction team has completed much of the new sewer pipelines, underground wastewater storage tanks, and associated pump houses.

Significant progress has also been made on the construction of the Tirroddy Wastewater Treatment Plant, with the mechanical and electrical fit-out currently underway.

