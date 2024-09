Aontu’s Mary T Sweeney has announced that she is to contest the upcoming general election.

The Letterkenny woman says the party is looking to hold the government to account on behalf of the people, something she says she will deliver if elected.

She will launch her election campaign this Saturday at The Vestry, Letterkenny Town Park at 7pm.

While the Aontu was unsuccessful the last general election in Donegal, Ms Sweeney says the party has grown since its establishment over five years ago: