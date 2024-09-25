Saolta warn of long Emergency Department waiting times at LUH

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday (Tuesday 24 September), 198 people attended at the ED and the hospital is seeing similar high numbers today.

There are currently 86 patients in the Emergency Department with 17 patients waiting to be admitted (Weds 3pm).

There are 11 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at the hospital, with two wards in outbreak. Where a ward is affected by COVID-19 visiting is limited and all visits must be pre-arranged by the family members or nominated visitor, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Saolta adds all available beds in the hospital are in use with patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Again, people are being consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies, before attending the Emergency Department.

People are being urged not to visit the hospital if they have any respiratory symptoms, or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Visitors are advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels regularly while at the hospital, face masks are also available for use throughout the hospital.