Darren Murphy: “Everyone has found it tough against Kerry”

Kerry FC battled back from being a goal down to earn a deserved one-all draw against Finn Harps at Mounthawk Park last night.

There were 83 minutes on the clock when Seanie McGrath pounced to cancel out Patrick “Dixie” Ferry’s excellent 70th minute goal for Finn Harps.

The visitors’ goal came from a lovely flick from Success Edogun to Sean Patton who threaded the ball to Ferry to hit low to the left corner of the net.

Afterwards, Radio Kerry’s John Drummey spoke to Finn Harps Manager, Darren Murphy…

John Drummey also got the post-match reaction from Kerry FC Coach, James Sugrue…