Darren Murphy: “Everyone has found it tough against Kerry”

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy
Kerry FC battled back from being a goal down to earn a deserved one-all draw against Finn Harps at Mounthawk Park last night.
There were 83 minutes on the clock when Seanie McGrath pounced to cancel out Patrick “Dixie” Ferry’s excellent 70th minute goal for Finn Harps.
The visitors’ goal came from a lovely flick from Success Edogun to Sean Patton who threaded the ball to Ferry to hit low to the left corner of the net.
Afterwards, Radio Kerry’s John Drummey spoke to Finn Harps Manager, Darren Murphy…

 

John Drummey also got the post-match reaction from Kerry FC Coach, James Sugrue…
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Woman (60s) dies in Antrim collision

28 September 2024
income tax (image) (002)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income tax and USC to be cut in Budget 2025

28 September 2024
News

Two teenagers killed in Mayo collision

28 September 2024
461268478_942969711200816_6186862076113901151_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Fermanagh after cannabis and cocaine found in system

28 September 2024
Advertisement

