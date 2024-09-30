New laws proposed to clamp down on sale and distribution of smoky fuel

New laws are being proposed to help clamp down on the sale and distributing of smoky fuel.

Local authorities responsible for policing the current regulations have called for greater enforcement powers.

According to the Irish Independent, new legislation being proposed would allow council staff to top vehicles, confiscate unapproved fuels, and, in some cases, raid private homes.

Nearly 1600 premature deaths in Ireland are linked to polluted air.

Roni Hawe from the EPA says there are much better ways to heat your home.