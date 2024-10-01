Kerr brings curtain down on American season with positive weekend in New Jersey

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr was in action at the New Jersey Motorsport Park last weekend for the final round of the Moto America championship.

Kerr recently had a few wild card appearances for several teams in the British Superbike Championship premier class on different machinery, but it was back to his own Honda Fireblade and back to Dunlop tires for the weekend stateside and with another new circuit to learn.

Damp conditions on Friday seen Kerr qualify in 5th for the Superstock class and 12th in the main Superbike class.

Richard had a fantastic 6th place finish in Saturday’s Superstock race and a 14th place in the main Superbike race (3rd in Superbike Sup) for Superstock machines.

Richard was now getting to grips with the layout of the circuit and produced his two best performances on Sunday in dry conditions.

A fantastic our way battle for the lead in Sunday’s 15 lap Stock race seen Kerr right in contention to the closing stages where he crossed the line in 5th, not far behind eventual winner and champion Hayden Gillim.

The last superbike race was over 20 laps and would see Richard line up on the 4th row of the grid against the Superbike machines.

This would prove to be one of the best performances of the Kilmacrennan mans career as he finished in 9th position and kept the main Superbike riders in his sight for 17 of the 20 laps. He was the first Honda home and took first in the Superbike cup for Superstock machines.

The level of opposition included World Superbike race winner Frenchman Loris Baz and two Moto 2 riders, former World Championship pole man, American Cameron Beaubier and Sean Dylan Kelly.

Richard’s fastest lap time was less than 0.8 off the two Americans and on a Superstock spec machine.

A fantastic end to his Moto America debut, finishing 6th in the Superstock class and 5th in the Superbike Cup having only competed in five rounds.

With no previous data or machine set up and learning new circuits, Richard can be very proud of his performances in the USA this season.