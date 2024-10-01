Night time roadworks begin this evening in Buncrana

Major night time roadworks are taking place on Buncana’s Cockhill Road for the next two weeks.

The project start tonight, and will run until Friday October 11th from 7pm until 7am.

Due to the nature of the works, parking will not be available on the Cockhill Road from the mini roundabout at the West End to Westbrook for the duration of the works. Pedestrian access to all properties will be maintained.

Those with queries about the work are free to speak with our Northstone representatives on site or contact their office at (028) 7032 1100.