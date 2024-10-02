Boil Water Notice in place in South Donegal

A Boil Water Notice has been issued in South Donegal.

Uisce Eireann says following consultation with the HSE, the notice has been issued to protect the health of customers supplied by the Frosses Inver Public Water Supply. Its as a result of mechanical issues at the Frosses/Mountcharles Water Treatment Plant.

All persons served by the Frosses Inver Public Water Supply and the Doorin Point and Eddrim Glebe Group Water Schemes must boil their water before drinking.

The utility’s Paul Kilcoyne says they are working to safely lift the Boil Water Notice as soon as possible.