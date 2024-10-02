Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Restrictions imposed on oyster fishing in Lough Foyle

The Loughs Agency is imposing restrictions on oyster fishing in Lough Foyle.

The agency’s Chief Executive says it is necessary and expedient for the conservation and protection of native oysters.

The Loughs Agency has announced the suspension of the Native Oyster Fishery in the Foyle area for periods commencing October 8th.

The decision has been made to reduce the number of days per week where oyster fishing is permitted, in order to alleviate the stress being put on the native oyster population in Lough Foyle and to retain an acceptable biomass of spawning stock in the population.

The Loughs Agency Chief Executive Officer, Sharon McMahon has also confirmed that the fishery will close from 4pm on December 12th until 6pm on January 31st to facilitate a survey and review the native oyster population remaining in Lough Foyle after the fishing period.

Full list of times during which oyster fishing is prohibited in the Lough:

