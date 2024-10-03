Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Orr and McMonagle continue to show great form

Oisin Orr had a 61/1 treble on Wednesday at Musselburgh, two wins came on Richard Fahy trained horses, True Nation at 8/1 and Stormy Impact at 4/11 while he also won on the Iain Jardine trained The Gay Blade at 4/1.

That’s now 66 wins for the UK season for Oisin who is back in action on Thursday at Newcastle.

If you were backing Donegal Jockey’s this week you could have had a 306/1 fourfold on Wednesday by adding in Dylan Browne McMonagle’s victory at Bellewstown.

He took victory on The Poacher Daly at 4/1, taking his eighth win in six consecutive days.

Dylan is back at Bellewstown on Thursday with three more rides.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro ATM
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man due before Strabane Magistrates Court following reports of use of counterfeit bank notes

3 October 2024
EPA Officer
News

Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro ATM
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man due before Strabane Magistrates Court following reports of use of counterfeit bank notes

3 October 2024
EPA Officer
News

Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

3 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into Barnesmore Gap crash

3 October 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy MacLochlainn claims it will take 85 years for all DCB homeowners to receive redress

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube