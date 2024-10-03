Orr and McMonagle continue to show great form

Oisin Orr had a 61/1 treble on Wednesday at Musselburgh, two wins came on Richard Fahy trained horses, True Nation at 8/1 and Stormy Impact at 4/11 while he also won on the Iain Jardine trained The Gay Blade at 4/1.

That’s now 66 wins for the UK season for Oisin who is back in action on Thursday at Newcastle.

If you were backing Donegal Jockey’s this week you could have had a 306/1 fourfold on Wednesday by adding in Dylan Browne McMonagle’s victory at Bellewstown.

He took victory on The Poacher Daly at 4/1, taking his eighth win in six consecutive days.

Dylan is back at Bellewstown on Thursday with three more rides.