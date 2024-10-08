New Harps deal for Darragh Coyle



Darragh Coyle has signed a new two-year deal at Finn Harps. Coyle has progressed through the Finn Harps Academy ranks, from U13s to senior level and this new deal will keep him at Finn Park until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 17 year-old made 9 appearances in the First Division this season including his first senior start in a 3-3 draw against UCD. Unfortunately his season was cut short after suffering a serious knee injury in a friendly with Ballinamallard during the Summer. The midfielder is the younger brother of former Harps player Mark Coyle.

Harps manager Darren Murphy told club media: “Darragh was another young player who signed his first senior deal this season, and I felt it was hugely important that the football club stand by him after he suffered an ACL injury during the Summer. I wanted him to see that the board, the fans and everyone connected with the club is one hundred percent behind him on his road to recovery. That recovery has started, and while there is a long road ahead he now has peace of mind as to what club he will be at and Finn Harps has shown that it is a family club, committed to their players and to helping young local talent maximise their potential.

Darragh is a lad who had really started to impress myself and the coaching staff but unfortunately injuries are part of the game and this has cut that progression short. I have no doubt that he will come back better and stronger and I’m delighted to know that he will be with us now for the next two years.”

Kevin McHugh, Harps Assistant Manager and Academy Director added: “I think its a touch of class from the club and from Murph to look after one of our own who suffered a bad injury and to let them know that they have a home here and will be given the support they need to get back to their best. We saw glimpses of what Darragh has in his locker earlier this year, he’s a special talent with a great attitude and another one along with Oisin, Max, Gavin, Aaron and more who have shown they really want to be here and they are the future of this club.

The pathway is there now for academy players but it is not a guarantee – nobody is given anything. The more senior members of the squad are great with the younger boys but they don’t hold back, if you’re not putting in the extra effort you’ll be left behind. You have to earn your spot and to be fair to the boys who have broken into the team it is well deserved and they are a great example to other young players that opportunities are there now to represent Donegal’s senior club.