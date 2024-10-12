Horse-Racing: Wins for three Donegal jockeys yesterday

Yesterday was a fantastic day if you had backed the Donegal jockeys in action.

At Kempton, Brandon Orr started off the local win-streak as he was on-board Marco Botti’s Amroon in the 4:03 race there – he went off at 7/2.

Then, at 25 past 5 in Dundalk, Dylan Browne McMonagle rode “Meg’s A Star” to victory at 6/1 for trainer JP O’Brien.

Also at Dundalk, to finish a brilliant day’s racing for Donegal, Patrick McGettigan was in the winners circle as he rode “Blues Emperor” to victory for trainer JP Murtagh in the 7PM race. McGettigan went to post at 4/1.

A treble on the three Donegal jockeys to win those races yesterday would have given you a huge 157/1 pay-out.