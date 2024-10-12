Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Horse-Racing: Wins for three Donegal jockeys yesterday

Brandon Wilkie

Yesterday was a fantastic day if you had backed the Donegal jockeys in action.

At Kempton, Brandon Orr started off the local win-streak as he was on-board Marco Botti’s Amroon in the 4:03 race there – he went off at 7/2.

Then, at 25 past 5 in Dundalk, Dylan Browne McMonagle rode “Meg’s A Star” to victory at 6/1 for trainer JP O’Brien.

Also at Dundalk, to finish a brilliant day’s racing for Donegal, Patrick McGettigan was in the winners circle as he rode “Blues Emperor” to victory for trainer JP Murtagh in the 7PM race. McGettigan went to post at 4/1.

A treble on the three Donegal jockeys to win those races yesterday would have given you a huge 157/1 pay-out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Meenlaragh due to burst water main

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden to travel to Florida to assess damage of Hurricane Milton

12 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Meenlaragh due to burst water main

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden to travel to Florida to assess damage of Hurricane Milton

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach calls for protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

76% of hospital consultants feel they are constantly in “firefighting mode”

12 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube