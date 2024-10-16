No Barriers Foundation receives funding from BOI Begin Together Programme

The No Barriers Foundation in Donegal is one of 24 community projects across the country receiving financial support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme.

€500,000 is being allocated to community groups with the No Barriers Foundation receiving €20,000.

The funding supports groups who are disproportionately impacted by critical issues, as identified by Community Foundation Ireland and through ESRI data including families and individuals living in or at risk of poverty, older people, people experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ+ community, traveller and Roma community, people experiencing domestic abuse, migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.