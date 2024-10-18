Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

The Taoiseach has committed to seek an update from the Education Minister in relation to the ongoing issue regarding pay for school bus escorts.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Padraig Machlochlainn in the Dáil this week, who says the workers play a vital role in helping children with disabilities travel to and form school.

As it stands school bus escorts are required to sign on during school breaks as they are not paid.

Deputy MacLochlainn says he’s heard from those struggling in Donegal and beyond as a result: