Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

The public is being warned the yellow and orange weather warnings for Storm Ashley this weekend could change as it travels over the Atlantic.

Met Eireann has issued warnings of coastal flooding, difficult driving conditions, damage to power lines and fallen trees as possible impacts of the strong winds coming.

The forecaster has issued a 14 hour weather warning beginning at 10 am on Sunday for Donegal and the remainder of the country.

Joanna Donnelly, meteorologist with Met Eireann, says the current warnings could still be upgraded:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€50,000 allocated to Donegal County Council to support Christmas events

18 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube