Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

The public is being warned the yellow and orange weather warnings for Storm Ashley this weekend could change as it travels over the Atlantic.

Met Eireann has issued warnings of coastal flooding, difficult driving conditions, damage to power lines and fallen trees as possible impacts of the strong winds coming.

The forecaster has issued a 14 hour weather warning beginning at 10 am on Sunday for Donegal and the remainder of the country.

Joanna Donnelly, meteorologist with Met Eireann, says the current warnings could still be upgraded: