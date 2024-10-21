Demolition work in Letterkenny praised by Mayor

The Mayor of Letterkenny MiIford Municipal District has praised the team which demolished three derelict buildings on Letterkenny’s Main Street over the weekend.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the demolition was necessary because of the danger the buildings posed to people, and also the risk to the structural integrity of other buildings in the area.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr McMonagle said with a €3 million upgrade of the Market Square at an advanced stage of planning, it was vital that this work be done.

He said the owners were given every opportunity to engage with the council ahead of the decision..……….