Palestinian Ambassador says silence from international community is shocking

Explosions are being heard and smoke has been seen billowing over Beirut’s southern suburbs – as Israel launches fresh attacks on Hezbollah.

There are reports of panicked crowds filling the streets – with hundreds fleeing their homes in the capital.

Last night Israel warned of an imminent attack on the militant group’s financial arm across Lebanon.

Meanwhile the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr. Jilan Abdalmajid, spoke to Greg Hughes this morning ahead of her visit to the county later this week.

She says the silence from the international community is hard to believe:

