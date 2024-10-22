Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

With all signs pointing to a November 29th General Election, John McAteer joins Greg for an early assessment as to how things may play out locally and nationally:

Coming up.. Community Garda Information, details of an AI information event for Donegal businesses and we hear the plight of a family stuck in Birmingham after 4 unsuccessful attempts to land in Dublin during storm Ashley:

A parent tells of the near miss when a firework was fired at her and her young children in Buncrana, there’s information on the shrinking window to register for a postal vote, we talk to the author of a new book celebrating Irish women and Texas Ollie chat’s to Greg ahead of his appearance on an RTE dating show: