Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

 With all signs pointing to a November 29th General Election, John McAteer joins Greg for an early assessment as to how things may play out locally and nationally:

Coming up.. Community Garda Information, details of an AI information event for Donegal businesses and we hear the plight of a family stuck in Birmingham after 4 unsuccessful attempts to land in Dublin during storm Ashley:

A parent tells of the near miss when a firework was fired at her and her young children in Buncrana, there’s information on the shrinking window to register for a postal vote, we talk to the author of a new book celebrating Irish women and Texas Ollie chat’s to Greg ahead of his appearance on an RTE dating show:

Courts service says jury panel is not now required to return to Letterkenny Courthouse tomorrow

22 October 2024
Sinn Fein leader corrects Dail record regarding Ó Donnghaile texts

22 October 2024
Donegal County Council publishes Halloween themed safety video

22 October 2024
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 October 2024
Search operation underway in Dundalk as investigation into disappearance of Kyran Durnin continues

22 October 2024
Over 120 without power in Moville

22 October 2024

