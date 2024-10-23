Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

Just under 110,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia with 8,000 living in Donegal.

That’s according to CSO figures released this morning.

In September last a total of 7,942 Ukrainians arrivals were recorded to be living in Donegal, registered with PPS numbers.

It’s the fourth highest figure in Ireland, behind Dublin, Cork and Kerry.

Of this figure, 2,008 were located in the Donegal local electoral area, accounting for 7% of the population there.

1,544 were in Letterkenny and 1,533 were in Glenties, making up 5% and 6% of those populations respectively.

In Carndonagh, the Ukrainian community totalled to 895, or 5% of the population, similarly Milford recorded 817 new arrivals which is 6% of the population.

Finally, the Lifford-Stranorlar and Buncrana electoral areas both seen 2% of the population to be from Ukraine, totalling to 656 and 489 in each district.


