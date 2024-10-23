Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Anna Patten says Ireland have to be ready for a different Georgia challenge

Republic of Ireland defender Anna Patten insists they won’t be taking anything for granted against Georgia in their Euro 2025 play-off.

The first leg of their semi-final tie takes place in Tbilisi on Friday, before the return fixture in Tallaght next Tuesday.

Patten’s Irish roots connect back to her Donegal Grandfather Donald Coyle who hailed from Falcarragh and her Grandmother Bridie Coyle who was from Lettermore in Galway.

In qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, Ireland beat Georgia 11-nil and 9-nil in their two meetings.

But Patten says they have to be ready for a different challenge this time around.

