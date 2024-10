Eamonn Sheridan has been confirmed as the new manager of the Oscar Traynor Donegal League team.

The former Rathmullan Celtic boss takes over the reigns from John Francis Doogan who spent one year in the role and lead Donegal to the semi final stage of the competition last year.

Sheridan is now tasked with the job of trying to guide Donegal to a first Oscar Traynor title in over forty years.