In a suprise move, Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Claudia Kennedy has been selected to contest the Donegal Constituency for the party in the next General Election.

Claudia has been added to the ticket alongside her party colleagues, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Commenting on her selection, she said: “I am honoured to be selected by my Fianna Fáil colleagues to contest the next General Election and fight to gain a seat in Donegal alongside my party colleagues.