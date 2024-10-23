Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish troops in Lebanon need to be protected – MEP Mullooly

A Midlands-Northwest MEP has urged the European Parliament to prioritise the safety of Irish peacekeepers serving in Lebanon.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly, speaking in Strasbourg yesterday, highlighted the urgent need for international intervention in the Middle East.

Over 370 Irish soldiers from the 124th Infantry Battalion are currently deployed with UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, including troops from Donegal.

MEP Mullooly revealed that he had spoken with the father of one soldier who described his son’s experience of being confined to a bunker for more than 40 hours:

