Ryanair announce winter schedule at City of Derry Airport


Derry City Airport has announced plans to add Birmingham and Manchester routes to its winter schedule. The Birmingham-Derry route, which was successfully relaunched this summer, will now continue into the winter season.

Additionally, the airport will introduce a new return service to and from Manchester, operating six weekly flights.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwin, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating that the additional routes will provide a valuable boost to the local economy through job creation and tourism.

She also highlighted the significant growth in Ryanair’s traffic through Derry City Airport, which is expected to increase by 66%:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

23 October 2024


