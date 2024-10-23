Ryanair announce winter schedule at City of Derry Airport



Derry City Airport has announced plans to add Birmingham and Manchester routes to its winter schedule. The Birmingham-Derry route, which was successfully relaunched this summer, will now continue into the winter season.

Additionally, the airport will introduce a new return service to and from Manchester, operating six weekly flights.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwin, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating that the additional routes will provide a valuable boost to the local economy through job creation and tourism.

She also highlighted the significant growth in Ryanair’s traffic through Derry City Airport, which is expected to increase by 66%: