Derry City have been hit with further injury blows ahead of their SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Centre-back Ciaran Coll underwent an operation this week and is out for the season.

Pat Hoban is out of the trip to Inchicore but could return for the last game against Shelbourne.

City have to beat the Saints to stay in the title race and with several other players ruled out – former player Gareth McGlynn admits it’ll be tough.