NW Energy Conference to be told new skills will be vital as innovations come onstream

The North West Future of Energy Conference takes place in Derry on Thursday week, November 7th.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, is hosted by the chambers in Derry and Letterkenny, and this year’s theme is “Sustainable Energy through Innovation”.

Highland Radio is this year’s media partner, and will be broadcasting live from the event, while presenter Greg Hughes will chair a discussion on the servicing and maintenance of new technologies such as heat pumps and electric cars.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Conference host Jamie Delargy said innovation will only work if there are skilled people available to ensure that problems can be addressed…………

More details and the conference programme are available HERE

 

You can hear the full discussion between Jamie Delargy and Donal Kavanagh here –

