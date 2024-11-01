Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

The PSNI’s enquiry office at Strand Road in Derry will temporarily close on Monday, 4th November, for approximately five weeks for maintenance work.

Anyone required to attend Strand Road for pre-planned and scheduled appointments, should attend as normal.

To speak with an officer or make a report, or for any matter that is not scheduled, the former enquiry office at Waterside PSNI Station will be available – on a temporary basis and only until the work at Strand Road is completed – between 9am to 3 pm, and 3.30pm to 9pm from Monday to Friday, and 12 to 3pm and 3.30pm to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
You can also contact police at any time of the day or night on 101, always 999 in an emergency.

You can also make a report to police online, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and enables you to report a crime without any delays. It’s quick and easy and reports are dealt with in live time, in the exact same way as 101 calls, so police can respond as quickly as possible. You can make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/

Polidce say an update on when the enquiry office at Strand Road re-opens will be provided in due course.  a

Advertisement

