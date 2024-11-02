IHCA says targeting of health personnel in Gaza violates Humanitarian Law

Hospital Consultants have hit out at what they described as ‘the grave violations of International Humanitarian Law’ through the targeting of healthcare facilities and personnel in Gaza.

In a statement, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said the ongoing assaults on healthcare facilities and those dedicated to saving lives are deeply distressing.

President of the IHCA Gabrielle Colleran said doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers must be able to provide care free from the threat of violence.