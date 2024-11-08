Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dunfanaghy Health Centre closed until December/January due to IT issues

It has been confirmed that the Health Centre in Dunfanaghy has been closed since October 25, which is two weeks ago today, due to IT issues.

Patients requiring GP treatment now must travel to Creeslough until the new primary care centre becomes operational.

Local Councillor Michael McClafferty says he thinks there is something more at play, questioning why it would take over two months to resolve the problem.

In a statement the HSE say it’s hoped the new building will be opened in late December or early January.

Cllr McClafferty says this is something he does not have confidence in:

