Serious concerns have been raised over low water levels at Lough Colmcille in Milford.

The large water resource is currently the main water supply for Milford and surrounding areas.

Councillor Declan Meehan fears the impact the depletion of Lough Colmcille will have on water supply in the coming months as well as the ecological and environmental knock-on effect.

He is urging Uisce Eireann to find alternative sources to protect water supply in the area: