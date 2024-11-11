Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

Donegal County Council is currently ahead of its Housing For All Targets in terms of its housing delivery.

Figures presented to a special meeting today show that 190 units have been completed to date, with 307 on site and a further 117 set to commence by the end of the year.

That’s a total of 614 units, against the Housing for All target of 607.

Over the period to the end of 2026, the council’s own target is to complete or acquire a total of 1,267 houses, against the HFA target of 879.

Details were given of 264 units which are either under construction or tendered.

They include developments in Ballybofey, Lifford and Buncrana, which are nearing completion, as well as developments in Raphoe, Letterkenny, Bundoran, Kilcar, Dungloe and Buncrana.

In terms of turnkey acquisitions, the council expects to deliver 307 units by the end of 2026, at a cost of €80 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Donna Murray
News, Top Stories

Donna Murray to contest General Eleciton in Donegal for Independent Ireland

11 November 2024
6832d197-4a81-48c2-b305-de222edfd1b4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator hits out over housing struggles for single parents

11 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube