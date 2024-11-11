DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

Donegal County Council is currently ahead of its Housing For All Targets in terms of its housing delivery.

Figures presented to a special meeting today show that 190 units have been completed to date, with 307 on site and a further 117 set to commence by the end of the year.

That’s a total of 614 units, against the Housing for All target of 607.

Over the period to the end of 2026, the council’s own target is to complete or acquire a total of 1,267 houses, against the HFA target of 879.

Details were given of 264 units which are either under construction or tendered.

They include developments in Ballybofey, Lifford and Buncrana, which are nearing completion, as well as developments in Raphoe, Letterkenny, Bundoran, Kilcar, Dungloe and Buncrana.



In terms of turnkey acquisitions, the council expects to deliver 307 units by the end of 2026, at a cost of €80 million.