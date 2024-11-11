Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

A Donegal TD is calling for the recruitment of more gardai for the county, and also for more garda stations to be kept open at night.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Garda presence in Donegal has shrunk from one Garda per 362 people in 2020 to one per 383 people in 2023, marking a 12% decline.

As a result, he says people in Dungloe and Gweedore are ringing Milford garda station, which in many cases is an hour away.

Deputy Pringle says Donegal people are feeling this drop in Garda numbers in their communities, and it’s becoming a big issue on the doors: