Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

Garda

A Donegal TD is calling for the recruitment of more gardai for the county, and also for more garda stations to be kept open at night.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Garda presence in Donegal has shrunk from one Garda per 362 people in 2020 to one per 383 people in 2023, marking a 12% decline.

As a result, he says people in Dungloe and Gweedore are ringing Milford garda station, which in many cases is an hour away.

Deputy Pringle says Donegal people are feeling this drop in Garda numbers in their communities, and it’s becoming a big issue on the doors:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Donna Murray
News, Top Stories

Donna Murray to contest General Eleciton in Donegal for Independent Ireland

11 November 2024
6832d197-4a81-48c2-b305-de222edfd1b4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator hits out over housing struggles for single parents

11 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube