O’Leary should listen more than he speaks – Donegal TUI

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said teachers are the backbone of Irish society, and Michael O’Leary should stick to running Ryanair.

It’s after Mr O’Leary said he prefer less teachers and more accountants in government.

He told Fine Gael candidate Peter Burke’s weekend campaign event, he wouldn’t employ teachers to “go out and get things done.”

Joseph Higgins is the head of the TUI in Donegal. He says education has been underfunded for decades, and by and large, teachers are performing far beyond the resources at their disposal…….

However, the Ryanair boss believes his comment regarding teachers in the Dáil was “perfectly correct”.

Michael O’Leary is defending his view that there are too many teachers working as TDs……………