Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

The Teachers Union of Ireland reacts to controversial remarks from Michael O’Leary at at FG candidates launch and we hear of the plight of a pregnant mother of three in Ardara living in a apartment full of black mold:

Ian Harkin from Finn Harps discusses a new share sale to fans, the clubs finances and when work on the new stadium may start. We hear of the establishment of Donegal’s first Sisters Shed:

A listener explains how the council refused the offer of his 3 bed house in Falcarragh, a group of young Donegal lads were turned away from their hotel accommodation in Liverpool and journalist Paul Williams discusses his new book: