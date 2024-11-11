Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

The Teachers Union of Ireland reacts to controversial remarks from Michael O’Leary at at FG candidates launch and we hear of the plight of a pregnant mother of three in Ardara living in a apartment full of black mold:

Ian Harkin from Finn Harps discusses a new share sale to fans, the clubs finances and when work on the new stadium may start. We hear of the establishment of Donegal’s first Sisters Shed:

A listener explains how the council refused the offer of his 3 bed house in Falcarragh, a group of young Donegal lads were turned away from their hotel accommodation in Liverpool and journalist Paul Williams discusses his new book:

 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

DCC expects to meet housing targets by the end of 2026

11 November 2024
Nuala Carr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Green Party candidate hopes to deliver a ‘better, more resilient county’

11 November 2024
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda numbers drop by 12% in Donegal, leading to calls for more Gardai

11 November 2024
Donna Murray
News, Top Stories

Donna Murray to contest General Eleciton in Donegal for Independent Ireland

11 November 2024
6832d197-4a81-48c2-b305-de222edfd1b4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator hits out over housing struggles for single parents

11 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube