Protesters have gathered in Letterkenny as Taoiseach Simon Harris visits the town as part of his Leader’s tour.

Home owners affected by defective concrete blocks and members from Raphoe Community Playgroup, also impacted by the crisis have in hopes of speaking with the Fine Gael leader.

Manager of the playgroup, Fiona McCrabbe told Highland Radio’s Donal Kavanagh, that despite writing to Taoiseach, she is yet to get a response: