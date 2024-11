This week on The DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, He’ll look forward to the weekends Ulster action with Downings ladies Manager Barney Curran and Naomh Padraig Muff boss Daniel McCauley. Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life gives his view on Rory Kavanagh’s appointment at Watty Grahmas Glen and there’s a recap of the season with the St Eunan’s management.