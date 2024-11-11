The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal CARE Project wins national innovation award



The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal’s Community and Acute Respiratory Excellence (CARE) project has been awarded the Best Digital Project at the Bright Spark National Innovation Awards 2024.

The CARE project introduces a 20-bed Community Virtual Ward, utilising continuous respiratory rate monitoring to enable COPD patients to manage their condition at home.

Patients receive ongoing care and support through a comprehensive virtual platform.

Since opening in November 2023, the CARE project has successfully managed 191 COPD patients, leading to a 22% reduction in hospital admissions for pateints with COPD and saving 820 potential bed days in Letterkenny University Hospital.