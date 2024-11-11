Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal CARE Project wins national innovation award


The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal’s Community and Acute Respiratory Excellence (CARE) project has been awarded the Best Digital Project at the Bright Spark National Innovation Awards 2024.

The CARE project introduces a 20-bed Community Virtual Ward, utilising continuous respiratory rate monitoring to enable COPD patients to manage their condition at home.

Patients receive ongoing care and support through a comprehensive virtual platform.

Since opening in November 2023, the CARE project has successfully managed 191 COPD patients, leading to a 22% reduction in hospital admissions for pateints with COPD and saving 820 potential bed days in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, November 11th

11 November 2024
The CARE project at Letterkenny University Hospital
News, Top Stories

The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal CARE Project wins national innovation award

11 November 2024
IMG20241111164241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protesters gather as Taoiseach visits Letterkenny

11 November 2024
Kevin Sharkey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sharkey to focus on mass imigration for General Election campaign

11 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, November 11th

11 November 2024
The CARE project at Letterkenny University Hospital
News, Top Stories

The Respiratory Integrated Care Service Donegal CARE Project wins national innovation award

11 November 2024
IMG20241111164241
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protesters gather as Taoiseach visits Letterkenny

11 November 2024
Kevin Sharkey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sharkey to focus on mass imigration for General Election campaign

11 November 2024
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged following morning collision in Derry

11 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube